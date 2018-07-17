Family, friends hope for new information in 2016 Saint John murder of Tammy Boratynec

Family and friends of a woman murdered in Saint John two years ago are still hoping someone will come forward with information that could lead to an arrest.

The body of 43-year-old Tammy Boratynec was discovered in the backyard of her Melrose Street apartment in east Saint John on July 17, 2016. While no information has been released in the case, Saint John police say it remains an active investigation.

Amanda Boratynec, Tammy’s daughter, looks forward to meeting with investigators as soon as this month, and hopes reminding people of her mother’s death will help spark some memories.

“If there is a possibility that somebody seeing this will be like, ‘I remember that night,’ or a phone call or a message or anything,” Amanda said.

Amanda’s friend Jessica Lirette added, “If you’re questioning something, somebody has said, ‘go to the police,’ because it definitely could be something useful.”

Amanda says she’s moving forward in life, caring for a daughter and trying not to let her mother’s death consume her.

“Her life might have stopped, so it’s hard to be the only one standing still,” says Amanda.

There has yet to be a former burial for Boratynec in her hometown of St. Paul, Alta. Some of her ashes remain in New Brunswick with her daughter.