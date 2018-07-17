Dee Lake Road fire now 70 per cent contained

A wildfire burning near Coldstream, B.C., has been 70 per cent contained, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The Dee Lake Road fire was first reported on Monday afternoon and is now estimated at seven hectares. According to B.C. Wildfire, 26 personnel and two helicopters are battling the blaze today.

Update: the #BCWildfire Service continues to respond to several wildfires within the Kamloops Fire Centre. pic.twitter.com/SMw7ldWKRp — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 17, 2018

The fire is east of Kalamalka Lake and southeast of Coldstream. On Monday, 28 personnel, air tankers, two helicopters and heavy equipment responded to the fire.

B.C. Wildfire information officer Marla Catherall said investigators will be on scene to determine the cause of the fire.