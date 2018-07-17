‘Rugrats’ returning with new episodes, live-action movie

Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, Phil and Lil DeVille, Susie Carmichael and Angelica Pickles have a new TV and movie deal.

Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures have announced the animated children’s series Rugrats is returning to the network with 26 episodes. The creators of the series will be executive producers.

A live-action movie, written by David Goodman (whose credits include Futurama and Family Guy), featuring computer-generated characters is slated to hit theatres in November 2020.

Rugrats ran on Nickelodeon from 1991 to 2004, focusing on the imaginative lives of toddlers Tommy, Chuckie, twins Phil and Lil, and Angelica.

The spinoff of Rugrats titled, All Grown Up!, aired from 2003 to 2008. It took place about 10 years after the original series where the characters were pre-teens to teenagers.

In a statement, Nickelodeon interim president and Viacom Media Networks COO Sarah Levy said, “Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures. What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals.”

“Now feels like the ideal time to reintroduce this iconic cast of characters to a whole new generation of young fans,” said Brian Robbins, president of Paramount Players. “Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children.”

Many fans of the beloved cartoon began to dust off their Cynthia dolls once news of the revival spread.

Just heard that #Rugrats is coming back to @Nickelodeon soon! So glad my childhood is BACK! pic.twitter.com/Ty3HksqslP — Kevin Nguyen (@littlekev811) July 17, 2018

I have happy tears after reading #Rugrats is coming back. I adored that show when I was younger and I hope that someday when I have kids, they’ll get to watch the entire series like I did. (I’ll probably watch it with them. And by probably, I mean definitely.) pic.twitter.com/QvkRyAgmuU — Rosie TG (@rosie_tatiana) July 17, 2018

🚨 #Rugrats returns! The classic TV series is getting a 26-episode order from Nickelodeon and a live-action film from Paramount 🚨 pic.twitter.com/QBWq8S53hN — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 16, 2018

I only have one request re- this whole rugrats reboot –

can we please have a remake of 'take me there' as some sort of promo song.

No… im not asking to participate.

im just saying as a FAN… i need this.

for my happiness. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 17, 2018

Rugrats Fans looking for more info on the announced Revival pic.twitter.com/KBN3AYe7hQ — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) July 17, 2018

I’m all for the #RugratsRevival as long as @IAmCreeSummer is apart of it to bring back the memories of our Childhood with that voice #Rugrats pic.twitter.com/wimFErq7Cr — Janelle (@JanelleKendraa) July 17, 2018

Some fans are worried that a revival might ruin their memories of the cartoon.

It's nice that Rugrats is coming back but I would honestly watch a dramedy of just Stu Pickles navigating middle age. pic.twitter.com/f3Vv29Kfh2 — RJ City (@RJCity1) July 17, 2018

I love the Rugrats with every fiber of my being and am looking forward to a cartoon revival. Not really digging a live action movie though — Deja T 💖 (@Dejaa_T) July 17, 2018

A live action Rugrats movie too?! pic.twitter.com/KK6TbZ8hTh — A World Of My Own (@fantasylovegirl) July 17, 2018

The Rugrats are pushing 30 at this point. What are they doing with their lives?? pic.twitter.com/7ckQ0LJam6 — Vanessa (@VMBush3) July 17, 2018

I love the Rugrats but we’ve already seen them grow up to be teenagers… now they’re going to be babies again? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Eq4mnUAhfa — Vanessa (@VMBush3) July 17, 2018

Which Rugrats character are you most excited to see back on your TV screens?

