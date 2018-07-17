‘Rugrats’ returning with new episodes, live-action movie
Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, Phil and Lil DeVille, Susie Carmichael and Angelica Pickles have a new TV and movie deal.
Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures have announced the animated children’s series Rugrats is returning to the network with 26 episodes. The creators of the series will be executive producers.
A live-action movie, written by David Goodman (whose credits include Futurama and Family Guy), featuring computer-generated characters is slated to hit theatres in November 2020.
Rugrats ran on Nickelodeon from 1991 to 2004, focusing on the imaginative lives of toddlers Tommy, Chuckie, twins Phil and Lil, and Angelica.
The spinoff of Rugrats titled, All Grown Up!, aired from 2003 to 2008. It took place about 10 years after the original series where the characters were pre-teens to teenagers.
In a statement, Nickelodeon interim president and Viacom Media Networks COO Sarah Levy said, “Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures. What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals.”
“Now feels like the ideal time to reintroduce this iconic cast of characters to a whole new generation of young fans,” said Brian Robbins, president of Paramount Players. “Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children.”
Many fans of the beloved cartoon began to dust off their Cynthia dolls once news of the revival spread.
Some fans are worried that a revival might ruin their memories of the cartoon.
Which Rugrats character are you most excited to see back on your TV screens?
