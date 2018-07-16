St. Albert boy with mobility issues robbed of his specialty bike

A 12-year-old St. Albert boy with autism and mobility issues has been robbed of one of his favourite summer activities. His specialty trike was stolen from in front of his house.

“I was in shock,” Caleb Cenek told Global News.

His mom Andrea Cenek said her son has a gross motor delay, which makes balancing on a two-wheeler difficult. Two years ago, the family bought Caleb a Mobo Triton, a three-wheeled cruiser that’s low to the ground.

“We bought him his bike to just get out with the kids.

“He’d take it camping and he didn’t have to worry about the balancing,” Andrea said.

“I usually went around the block and timed it,” Caleb said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Andrea and Caleb went to take the dogs for a walk and noticed the bike, which was typically parked outside the front of their house, was gone.

“He doesn’t say much. But yeah, he was shocked. He turned around and walked right back into the house,” Andrea said.

“He always parks it out front for easy access — that’s what he’s been doing for the last two years — but now we’ll be parking it in the garage.”

Andrea said she checked with the online company where she purchased the bike and was told it’s on back-order.

“If we don’t get this one back, I guess we’ll be without a bike for the summer.”

The bike should be easy to recognize. It’s royal blue and had an orange flag on a four-foot pole attached to the back. Caleb said it had a water bottle holder.

RCMP said it was stolen between July 9 and July 10.

Andrea said the bike was adjustable and she was hoping Caleb could use it for at least a couple more years. She said she bought the trike two years ago for $700.

Anyone with information should call the St. Albert RCMP at 780-418-6684 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).