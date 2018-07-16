World
July 16, 2018 10:16 am

Saudi Arabia bans 47 popular video games after children’s deaths

By Staff The Associated Press

Saudi Arabia has banned several video games over concerns for children.

Chesnot/Getty Images
A A

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia says it’s banning a long list of popular video games after allegations surfaced that two children killed themselves after being encouraged to do so in an online game.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Video game addiction listed as a mental health problem by WHO

The Saudi General Commission for Audio-Visual Media said Monday it was banning 47 games, including Grand Theft Auto V, Assassins Creed 2 and Witcher, for unspecified violations of rules and regulations.

The ban was in response to the deaths of a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy who reportedly killed themselves after playing the so-called “Blue Whale” social media game, though the agency did not say what the connection was.

WATCH: ‘Active Shooter’ video game that allows players to be school gunman sparks backlash

Also known as the Blue Whale Challenge, participants are said to be given a series of tasks to complete, capped with killing themselves at the end.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Assassin’s Creed
grand theft auto banned
Saudi Arabia
saudi arabia grand theft auto
saudi arabia video game ban
saudi arabia video games
saudi arabia video games banned
Video Games
video games children deaths

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News