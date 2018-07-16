Pilot dies in helicopter crash southeast of Calgary

One person is dead after a helicopter crash that happened on the shoreline of a river on Highway 552 southeast of Calgary Sunday evening, according to RCMP.

High River and Okotoks RCMP responded to a report of an aircraft crash on the shoreline of the Sheep River at around 5:30 p.m.

RCMP said the pilot was the only person on board the aircraft at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash scene was near the Davisburg Bridge on Highway 552.

A fisherman in the area saw the crash and called 911. The aircraft was an “ultra-light helicopter” that was flying along the Sheep River valley, according to officials.

The identity of the pilot has not yet been determined.

Transport Canada continues to investigate the cause of the crash.