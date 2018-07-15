Canada
One dead after single vehicle collision in Belleville North: Nova Scotia RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP say that a man has died after a single vehicle collision.

Nova Scotia RCMP say that a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 103 in Belleville North, N.S., has resulted in the death of a man from Clarks Harbour.

Police say that on Saturday, slightly before 10:30 p.m., they responded to a collision involving a 2009 Toyota Corolla.

The car had reportedly left the highway and struck a tree.

A 57-year-old man died as a result of the crash while the passenger in the vehicle, a woman from Clarks Harbour was transported by Emergency Health Services to the Yarmouth Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene to collect evidence.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.

