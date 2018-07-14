1 dead after vehicle strikes pedestrian, runs into restaurant patio: Halton police

Halton Regional Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a car lost control in Burlington Saturday morning.

Officers said the vehicle was travelling along Fairview Road between Woodview Road and Commerce court before losing control.

A police spokesperson told Global News the car struck a pedestrian and then crashed into a restaurant patio, striking a woman sitting on the patio.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian, a man, has been airlifted by ORNGE to a local hospital.

The spokesperson said he suffered a serious leg injury and will likely require an amputation below the knee.

Officers believe the driver was in medical distress during the incident. There is no driver information at this time.

Police are on scene and actively investigating the incident.