Summerland tap water once again safe to drink

The District of Summerland rescinded a boil water notice Friday afternoon following successful testing to give the “all clear” at the water treatment plant.

The original notice was issued July 10 when an unexpected issue cropped up and the plant shut down. It prompted a supplemental line be turned on, allowing untreated water to be released into the system.

While the supplemental water was chlorinated, Interior Health regulations require the entire water system be flushed and tested before removing a boil water notice.

The District of Summerland gave notice on its Facebook page, prompting residents to celebrate.

“Yessss!!!! Slushies!!!!,” Hailey Jackson exclaimed.

“Nice! Makes our lives easier,” Joyce Naugler said.

John Schmidt offered thanks to the district for taking care of its residents.