Bus gets booed as it blocks view of ‘Manhattanhenge’

“Manhattanhenge,”a term popularized by astrophysicist and native New Yorker Neil deGrasse Tyson, has become all the rage for New Yorkers and tourists alike.

The phenomenon occurs when the sun aligns perfectly between the grid of New York City streets. It occurs four times a year with sunsets in May and July. It also occurs in December and January as the sun rises.

On Thursday, thousands took to the streets to watch, many with their phones recording in hand.

But this time, along with their awe, came a moment of frustration for some.

For those in one New York intersection, their view became temporarily blocked by a bus leading to a chorus of boos usually reserved for Madison Square Garden or Yankee Stadium.

The move was similar to that of the bus that blocked the Georgia Dome implosion in November 2017, much to the dismay of one cameraman recording the event.

Those who missed the view of the full “Manhattanhenge,” on Thursday could see it again on Friday, but with only half of the sun visible.