Where to watch the World Cup final in the GTA

The World Cup final between France and Croatia is set to take place in Moscow on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET. This will be Croatia’s first time in the final match of the tournament. It will definitely be one to watch.

Here are some fun public viewing parties where you can watch the game:

Croatia Park Mississauga

Mississauga is home to about 9,000 Croatian-Canadians and many of them live in the Streetsville area. Croatia Parish Park, located near Mississauga Road and Eglinton Avenue, is a common place for the Croatian community to visit. The owners of the park said they will be setting up multiple screens in the park on Sunday. Screens will also be displayed at the bar located in the park.

Mississauga Celebration Square

As it has been throughout much of the tournament, Mississauga Celebration Square will be airing the match. The square, located at 300 City Centre Dr., has two big screens which it will be used to display the game. There is no entrance fee.

Brampton Garden Square

Brampton’s Garden Square, located at 12 Main St. N. just outside of the Rose Theatre, will be showing the game on a big screen as it has throughout the tournament. The City of Brampton encouraged fans to bring their own lawn chairs and flags to enjoy the game.

Union Summer Market in Toronto

The Union Summer Market located at Toronto’s Union Station will be showing the match on a big screen. The screening will be free to attend, but organizers advised fans to show up early because it’s expected to get busy quite fast. As a bonus for visitors, the market, which will be filled with food and drink options, opens at 11 a.m.

FIFA Fest in Whitby

You can enjoy the game along the Whitby waterfront at FIFA Fest. This event is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Dockside. Admission is free and there will also be food trucks, a beer garden, a game of bubble soccer and even jugglers.