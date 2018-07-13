Lions Gate Bridge closed in both directions to traffic Friday morning

The Lions Gate Bridge is closed to traffic in both directions Friday morning.

This is due to a police incident on the bridge.

The closure went into effect at 7:30 a.m.

Drivers already in the Stanley Park Causeway were told to stop and turn around.

Bike and pedestrian traffic has also been blocked by police.

There is no indication at this time how long the closure might last.

Drivers are being asked to take the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge and traffic there is getting very heavy.

This is a developing story and we will update when more information becomes available.