July 13, 2018 10:52 am

OPP lay more charges in fatal crash near Arthur

Matt Carty

Wellington County OPP and other emergency crews were called to an intersection near Arthur, Ont. on Wednesday morning.

Wellington County OPP say more charges have been laid against a 21-year-old man following a fatal crash near Arthur.

Ethan Robert Noble of Harriston was arrested after two pickup trucks collided on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Concession 16 and Sideroad 15.

The crash killed 43-year-old Darren More from Palmerston and injured two of Noble’s passengers who are still in critical condition.

Noble suffered minor injuries.

Police originally charged him with driving while impaired by drug causing death and two counts of driving while impaired causing bodily harm.

On Thursday evening, OPP announced dangerous driving charges were laid against Noble and confirmed the truck he was driving was reported stolen.

He now faces a total of 11 charges and was held for a bail hearing.

