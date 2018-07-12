Missing woman sought by Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say Dakota Sunshine McKay, 27, was reported missing and has not been seen since July 10.

Family members said it was out of character that she didn’t return to her home in the 200-block of Winnipeg Avenue North.

They are also concerned due to her vulnerable state.

McKay is described as five-foot three, 140 pounds, with brown eyes as well as short, straight blond and grey hair. She has a tattoo of a butterfly on her lower back.

McKay was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, denim shorts, brown sandals and was carrying an Adidas backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.