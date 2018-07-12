Canada
July 12, 2018 8:52 pm

Missing woman sought by Saskatoon police

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police say Dakota Sunshine McKay, 27, was reported missing after she failed to return to her home.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
A A

Saskatoon police say Dakota Sunshine McKay, 27, was reported missing and has not been seen since July 10.

Family members said it was out of character that she didn’t return to her home in the 200-block of Winnipeg Avenue North.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police, family concerned for welfare of missing 27-year-old man

They are also concerned due to her vulnerable state.

McKay is described as five-foot three, 140 pounds, with brown eyes as well as short, straight blond and grey hair. She has a tattoo of a butterfly on her lower back.

McKay was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, denim shorts, brown sandals and was carrying an Adidas backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dakota Sunshine McKay
Missing Persons
Missing Woman
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Vulnerable State
Winnipeg Avenue North

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News