Donald Trump again says he’s a ‘very stable genius’ at NATO summit

U.S. President Donald Trump again referred to himself as a “stable genius” on Thursday following the conclusion of the NATO summit in Brussels.

Prior to Trump’s departure from the NATO summit, the president was asked about his social media habits and whether his views of the summit will change once boarding Air Force One.

READ MORE: Despite Trump claim of ‘substantial’ spending boost, Canada is not announcing new money for NATO

“We understand your message, but some people ask themselves, will you be tweeting differently once you’re aboard Air Force One?” a Croatian reporter asked.

“No, that’s other people that do that. I don’t. I’m very consistent,” Trump said. “I’m a very stable genius.”

Trump claimed a personal victory at a NATO summit on Thursday after telling European allies to increase spending or lose Washington’s support, an ultimatum that forced leaders to huddle in a crisis session with the U.S. president.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who called the summit “very intense,” and other leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, played down the extent to which they had pledged to accelerate spending plans as fast as Trump wanted.

READ MORE: Donald Trump says NATO members will ‘substantially’ increase defence spending

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Canada’s defence spending following the NATO summit.

“We are increasing our defence budget. Indeed, we’re increasing it by 70 per cent over the next decade,” Trudeau said. “The president has been consistent that he wants to see people spending more on defence in their countries and we are very pleased that we are doing exactly that.”

In January, Trump defended his mental health in a series of tweets following the release of tell-all book ire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff.

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

“Throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart,” the president tweeted.