July 13, 2018 8:49 am

More than 170 shows on display at Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival 2018

By Host, Global News Morning  Global News

This is the 31st Winnipeg Fringe Festival.

Performers from all over the world are landing in Winnipeg for one of the biggest parties of the summer.

Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival runs July 18-29 with 178 shows along with live entertainment at Old Market Square.

There are also free Kids Fringe activities weekdays from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. and weekends from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

