Classic cars roll into Peterborough for legion’s Cruise Night

Ask Gerald Miles to pick his favourite car among the dozens of vintage models in the Legion’s parking lot, and he bursts into laughter.

“They’re all dream cars,” Miles responds.

Tuesday was Cruise Night in Peterborough, an evening hosted by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 52 to raise money for the branch’s programs.

“That’s what we’re about, raising money to help people,” branch president Joel Chandler said.

The legion is mainly run by volunteers, he said, something that’s becoming increasingly common for organizations like the legion.

Cruise Night, he explained, raises a small amount of money for the legion. The event is free to attend and free to participate in. The legion raises money by selling hamburgers and hot dogs.

“Everybody likes cars, so I think it’s a good thing all around,” Chandler said. “People can bring their kids, walk around.”

The event usually features local owners and their cars. But on this particular Tuesday, a few special guests rolled into town to make a surprise visit.

The owners of about a dozen classic Chevies from across Ontario and parts of the United States travelled to the city for the event.

“It’s actually one of the things we really like to do, a surprise drop-in on a local Cruise Night,” said Bruce Pearce, the Southern Ontario president of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America.

Pearce said the group travels to cruise nights whenever they can. For the club, it’s a chance to catch up with old friends and maybe get a few ideas.

“We walk around and look at each other and try to outdo each other,” Pearce said with a grin.

Organizers behind the event say anyone who wants to show off their classic car is welcome to come down to the branch on Cruise Night.

“Every week, every Tuesday night, we have them here,” Miles said. “We’re looking for more cars.”