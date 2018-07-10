4th annual ‘Self Regulation’ symposium brings educators to Trent University

“Self Regulation” was developed by Dr. Stuart Shanker of the Mehrit Centre. Self-Reg looks at the effect different stressors have on adults and children and how to identify and address them but not dismiss them.

“Meltdown behaviour in a child, when a kid is doing an exam and just gives up, or lack of motivation or you can’t get your kid off the technology, any of these sorts of things,” says Susan Hopkins, executive director of the Mehrit Centre.

Self-Reg shows that before adults can help their kids deal with the stresses of life, they need to recognize the need to deal with their own.

“Just check in with yourself, and say, ‘How am I functioning?” Before you walk into a room, ‘What are my stressors right now?’ And once you start to do that and really live it, it makes a huge difference to yourself and that’s what you then pass on to the students and teachers and parents you’re dealing with,” says Elaine Driver, a school counsellor from New Zealand.

The four-day symposium attracts educators, counsellors and others who work with children, from around the world.

It runs July 9-12 at Trent University.