Police cruiser rammed; RCMP searching for suspect

A suspect driver is at large after ramming a police cruiser on Sunday morning in Vernon.

North Okanagan RCMP say the incident started shortly before 2 a.m., with reports of a distraught man causing a disturbance outside of a home in the Willow Shore Crescent area. According to police, he could be heard yelling and screaming while banging on the door of a residence.

Police say they responded, but, when they arrived, the man had already fled in a small, grey 4-door vehicle. However, the suspect was located shortly thereafter, with his vehicle stopped at Head of the Lake Road and Highway 97. Police say an officer attempted a road-side stop, but that the suspect drove towards the cruiser and collided with the driver’s side front end, causing significant damage.

“After colliding with the police vehicle, the suspect vehicle took off at high rates of speed back down Head of the Lake Road,” said Cst. Kelly Brett. “There is no such thing as a routine traffic stop and each stop is considered high risk.

“This officer is fortunate he was not injured during this incident.”

Police say extensive patrols were made for the vehicle and suspect driver and that the incident is under investigation.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, you are asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-546-3028.