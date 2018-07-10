Krista Carle
July 10, 2018 12:26 pm

Outspoken former RCMP member Krista Carle dies

By Online News Producer  Global News

Friends have confirmed Krista Carle has passed away.

Former RCMP officer Krista Carle has died.

Friends confirmed the news to Global BC Tuesday morning.

Carle was an outspoken advocate for protection from harassment in the RCMP.

After she left her 19-year career on the force, she fought for accountability and talked about her own experiences.

She said she suffered dozens of instances of harassment and sexual assault, which left her with crippling PTSD.

It is not yet confirmed how or when Carle passed away.

WATCH: (Aired June 1, 2015): Hundreds of former and current RCMP officers are coming forward alleging gender discrimination, bullying and harassment within the RCMP. Krista Carle, a retired RCMP officer, joins Sonia Sunger to discuss the lawsuit.

