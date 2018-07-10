Northern Alberta Boston Pizza eliminating straws

A day after Starbucks announced it is getting rid of all straws by 2020, Boston Pizza says dozens of its Alberta locations will do the same by the end of the week.

Boston Pizza Northern Alberta says it has partnered with Waste Free Edmonton to have its 68 restaurants go “straw free” by Saturday.

The franchise said a bio-degradable or compostable straw will only be provided upon a customer’s request.

“The Franchisees of the 68 locations the Office represents, understand that each one of us makes an impact on our environment,” Boston Pizza business manager Julie Sharkey said.

“We realised that we had been enabling this wastage by serving each drink with a straw.”

Waste Free Edmonton is working to reduce the amount of waste created in Edmonton, with a focus on single-use disposable items. The organization started the Last Straw Edmonton campaign, which calls on local businesses to go straw-free for at least one day on July 14.

“We are extremely pleased that Boston Pizza Northern Alberta has agreed to go straw-free,” Waste Free Edmonton co-founder Sean Stepchuk said.

“We applaud them for demonstrating environmental leadership, and we hope other businesses follow their lead.”

Last week, Recipe Unlimited Corp. said it will eliminate plastic straws from its 19 restaurant brands, including Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s, Kelsey’s and East Side Mario’s.