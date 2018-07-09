Donald Trump names Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court justice nominee

Donald Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh, a U.S. Court of Appeals judge for the District of Columbia, to the Supreme Court, following weeks of suspenseful deliberation.

Kavanaugh was put on the federal bench while former president George W. Bush was in office and served as a law clerk to retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy between 1993 and 1994.

A number of justices have hailed from the U.S. Court of Appeals, though some conservatives have expressed concerns about Kavanaugh’s commitment to social issues such as abortion, and noting his time serving under president George W. Bush as evidence that he is a mere establishment choice.

Kavanaugh received his bachelor’s degree from Yale University in 1987 and went on to receive his law degree from Yale Law School in 1990. He was said to be a strong favourite by Trump leading up to the announcement.

Trump announced his nomination on Monday evening. Trump said during the announcement that in addition to his political contributions, Kavanaugh coaches Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) basketball, serves meals to needy families and tutors children at local elementary schools.

“There is no one more qualified,” the president concluded, and asked for a “quick and speedy” confirmation.

-With files from the Associated Press.

