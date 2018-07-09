Osoyoos wants slice of pot tax revenue, bans government-run cannabis shops

The Town of Osoyoos plans to snuff out government-run cannabis stores when legalization of recreational marijuana takes effect on Oct. 17.

The south Okanagan town has decided to ban provincially operated stores in favour of private retail.

“We’re hoping that will help a small business put forward a good case to open up a store,” says Osoyoos mayor Sue McKortoff.

Municipalities do have that power and the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce (SOCC) supports the move.

“We definitely support the Osoyoos municipality stepping up and taking the initiative and decision to support small business,” said SOCC president Wallace Murray.

However, obtaining a business license to open a pot shop will come at a cost.

“Vancouver is $30,000 for a fee; we’re thinking that we could certainly make it higher than our regular business license,” McKortoff said.

Osoyoos wants a piece of the tax revenue pie to recover costs related to policing.

B.C. has signed a deal with Ottawa to receive 75 per cent of pot tax revenue, while the federal government will keep 25 per cent.

“We don’t know whether we will get any or not,” McKortoff said.

In response to an inquiry by Global News, the province would not reveal whether or not it will share the wealth.

“We are working with local authorities to understand both the potential cost pressures and savings associated with legalization,” said the statement.

“Cannabis is not expected to generate significant revenue for the province in the early years of legalization, and there will be significant costs associated with setting up the provincial regulatory framework.

McKortoff said October could come and go without recreational pot stocked on store shelves.

“That does not mean that we have to have our stores open and ready for business; we’re going to do things carefully,” she said.