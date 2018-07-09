Two-thirds of Hamilton residents satisfied with city services: survey

Hamilton has released the results of its first-ever citizen survey.

The survey was conducted via telephone and online earlier this year, to help the city better understand the needs and perceptions of Hamiltonians.

Overall, 66 per cent of respondents indicated they were either satisfied or very satisfied with city services, with emergency services, libraries, parks and recreational spaces topping the list.

However, the results suggest residents would like to see improvements made to roads and sidewalks, the Hamilton Street Railroad, snow plowing and bylaw enforcement.

The majority of respondents from the phone survey agreed or strongly agreed that Hamilton is a great place to live, work, play and learn.

Our first CITIZEN SURVEY results have been released! Here is a quick summary of the results, which was conducted earlier this year by phone and online. Full release: https://t.co/LS5aTwaYW6 #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/1A8o8y4EjC — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) July 9, 2018

The survey was conducted by Metroline Research Group for the city of Hamilton. More than 22,000 randomly selected Hamilton phone numbers were called between Jan. 15 and Feb. 6, 2018. A total of 550 completed responses were collected. As well, the survey was available online between Jan. 15 and Feb. 4, 2018. A total of 1,307 responses were collected. Survey results are considered accurate to +/- 4.2 per cent, 19 times out of 20.