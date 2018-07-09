IN PHOTOS: Incredible images show sheer devastation following deadly Japan flooding, mudslides

Rescuers in Japan are racing to find survivors after torrential rains soaked lush landscapes, causing mudslides, displacing thousands of residents and leaving over 120 people dead.
The death toll increased to 126 on Monday after days of rain caused massive flooding and landslides that destroyed homes and roadways, cutting access to many communities, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported.
READ MORE: Death toll climbs to 81 from torrential rain in Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cancelled an overseas trip to deal with Japan’s worst flood disaster since 1983, with several million people forced from their homes.
WATCH: At least 80 dead as heavy rains hammer Japan
According to Japan Times, the prime minister had ordered the mobilization of 73,000 rescue workers who were “putting in utmost efforts to save lives.”
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said there were nearly 240 landslides in 28 prefectures.
READ MORE: Earthquake strikes Osaka in western Japan, elderly man and young girl killed
The Japan Meteorological Agency said as much as 100 millimetres of rain per hour fell on large parts of southwestern Japan. As of Monday, all rain warnings had been lifted.
In large parts of Hiroshima, water streamed through a residential area, strewn with fallen telephone poles, uprooted trees and mud.
Thousands of homes were without clean water and electricity in Hiroshima and other hard-hit areas, where many people lined up for water tanks under the scorching sun, with temperature rising as high as 34C.
Photos show people being rescued by helicopters from rooftops of flooded communities, while cars and damaged homes are seen crushed my mud and debris.
Residents rescue dogs from flooded area in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture on July 8, 2018.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
Cars pictured trapped in the mud after floods in Saka, Hiroshima prefecture on July 8, 2018.
Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images
A washed out road pictured following heavy rains and flooding in Mihara on July 8, 2018.
Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images
A man stands next to a flooded residential area in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture on July 8, 2018.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
Houses are damaged by a mudslide following heavy rains in Kure city, Hiroshima prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 7, 2018.
Koji Harada/Kyodo News via AP
The compound of a junior high school is flooded after heavy rains in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 7, 2018.
Koji Harada/Kyodo News via AP
Rescue workers look for missing people in a house damaged by heavy rain in Kumano town, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 9, 2018.
Kyodo/via Reuters
Cars move along a road covered with mud after heavy rain in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 9, 2018.
Kyodo/via Reuters
An elderly couple looks at a flooded area after heavy rain in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 8, 2018.
Kyodo/via Reuters
An overturned car remains on a street after heavy rain in Ozu, Ehime Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 8, 2018.
Kyodo/via Reuters
An aerial view shows a local resident being rescued from a submerged house by rescue workers using helicopter at a flooded area in Kurashiki, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 7, 2018.
Kyodo/via Reuters
Rescue workers are seen next to houses damaged by a landslide following heavy rain in Hiroshima, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 7, 2018.
Kyodo/via Reuters
Residents are rescued from a flooded area by Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers in Kurashiki, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 7, 2018.
Kyodo/via Reuters
An aerial view shows local residents seen on the roof of submerged house at a flooded area as they wait for a rescue in Kurashiki, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 7, 2018.
Kyodo/via Reuters
People react as they look out at a damaged street in a flood-hit area in Kumano, Hiroshima prefecture on July 9, 2018.
Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images
Police arrive to clear debris scattered on a street in a flood hit area in Kumano, Hiroshima prefecture on July 9, 2018.
Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images
Residents cross an area still flooded in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture on July 9, 2018.
Str/AFP/Getty Images
–with files form the Associated Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.