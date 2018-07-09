IN PHOTOS: Incredible images show sheer devastation following deadly Japan flooding, mudslides

Rescuers in Japan are racing to find survivors after torrential rains soaked lush landscapes, causing mudslides, displacing thousands of residents and leaving over 120 people dead.

The death toll increased to 126 on Monday after days of rain caused massive flooding and landslides that destroyed homes and roadways, cutting access to many communities, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported.

READ MORE: Death toll climbs to 81 from torrential rain in Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cancelled an overseas trip to deal with Japan’s worst flood disaster since 1983, with several million people forced from their homes.

WATCH: At least 80 dead as heavy rains hammer Japan



According to Japan Times, the prime minister had ordered the mobilization of 73,000 rescue workers who were “putting in utmost efforts to save lives.”

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said there were nearly 240 landslides in 28 prefectures.

READ MORE: Earthquake strikes Osaka in western Japan, elderly man and young girl killed

The Japan Meteorological Agency said as much as 100 millimetres of rain per hour fell on large parts of southwestern Japan. As of Monday, all rain warnings had been lifted.

In large parts of Hiroshima, water streamed through a residential area, strewn with fallen telephone poles, uprooted trees and mud.

Thousands of homes were without clean water and electricity in Hiroshima and other hard-hit areas, where many people lined up for water tanks under the scorching sun, with temperature rising as high as 34C.

Photos show people being rescued by helicopters from rooftops of flooded communities, while cars and damaged homes are seen crushed my mud and debris.

–with files form the Associated Press