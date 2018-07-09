10-year-old boy drowns at Elk Island National Park

A young boy died at a national park east of Edmonton Sunday night.

It happened at Elk Island National Park; police responded just before 8:30 p.m. to a report of a missing child on Astotin Lake in the park.

Parks Canada wardens, along with EMS and Fort Saskatchewan RCMP, attended the scene and STARS air ambulance was also dispatched.

Police said the 10-year-old boy went missing and was found by family members in the lake and had drowned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not known what happened leading up to the tragic death.

RCMP victim services is assisting and offering support to family members. The name of the boy is not being released.

Elk Island National Park is about 30 kilometres east of Edmonton.