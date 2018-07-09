Bill Kelly: Trump doesn’t want a NAFTA deal

In light of the legitimate concerns about the impacts of tariffs on steel and aluminum and the threat of imposing crippling tariffs on the Canadian auto sector, some industry leaders are urging Prime Minister Trudeau to make any kind of NAFTA deal to turn down the economic pressure.

Of course, those same critics would be the first to lambaste the PM for caving in to Trump’s one-sided demands.

But there’s a more troubling reality that we need to face; Trump doesn’t want a NAFTA deal. Not right now, anyway.

There is no way that Trump can deliver on his campaign promises to bring back auto sector jobs to America’s rust belt or to revive a shrinking steel industry, so he needs someone to blame and because of our close economic ties, Canada is an easy target.

That’s not to suggest that there aren’t trade concerns that need to be worked out, but with U.S. midterm elections looming, Trump is alleging that America’s problems are because of bad faith dealing by America’s G7 and NATO allies and his political base seems to be falling for it, hook, line and sinker.

The economic crisis he’s created will cause significant collateral damage on both sides of the border, but that seems of little consequence to Trump.

Engaging in a tariff war is risky business, but capitulating to the egocentric Trump is hardly an acceptable alternative.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML