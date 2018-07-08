Suspect arrested after man hit by vehicle on sidewalk

A man is behind bars after attacking another man with his car.

Late Friday night, police patrolling in the 300 block of Kennedy Street became suspicious after they saw an injured man stumble on to the sidewalk.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect got into an argument in the Central Park area earlier that night, but then got into the suspect’s car and went for a drive.

Police say the victim was threatened multiple times, and a fight occurred in the 400 block of Ferry Road before the pair drove back to downtown.

The victim, a man in his 30’s, tried to walk away after getting out of the car, but police say the suspect drove up onto the sidewalk and hit the victim, causing numerous injuries. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

A 37-year-old Winnipeg man, Eyasu Gidyelew, faces charges for assault with a weapon, uttering threats and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.​

He remains in custody.