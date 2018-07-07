Vernon woman struck and killed by commercial vehicle in Kamloops

A woman from Vernon was struck and killed by a commercial vehicle on the East Trans Canada Highway in Kamloops on Friday.

It happened at about 2:35 in the afternoon on the Peterson Creek Bridge.

A commercial vehicle was travelling westbound when an adult woman wandered onto the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle could not stop in time, and hit the woman.

She died at the scene.

RCMP say no charges are being considered against the truck driver, who remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The highway was closed for several hours.