Fire Services investigating 3-alarm fire at abandoned building in Entertainment District

Toronto Fire Services say they are investigating the cause of a 3-alarm fire that destroyed a building in Toronto’s Entertainment District.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency services were called to the area of Peter Street at Richmond Street around 12:30 a.m. with reports of a fire.

They said a witness told them there was a lot of smoke coming from the building and that it was engulfed in flames.

A spokesperson for fire services said the roof had collapsed and flames were erupting from the top of the building.

They said 17 fire trucks and 70 fire fighters attended the scene.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries from the blaze but no one else was injured.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing.