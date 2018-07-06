62-year-old referee showcases value of volunteerism

The Southern Alberta Summer Games (SASG) are bringing thousands to the town of Taber this week and are highlighting the importance of volunteerism.

Sporting her yellow referee uniform, 62-year-old Debbie Sargeant resembled more of an athlete than a ref as she blazed up and down the sidelines during a soccer game Friday.

“It’s exhausting in 35 degree heat, but it’s good,” Sargeant said with a smile. “It’s nice to be able to be out with the kids and to see them enjoy the games and it’s really nice to be able to give back.”

Debbie has been a fixture in the games for a number of years: both she and her kids participated and now she referees soccer games at the event. Throughout the years she’s seen familiar faces make their way through the ranks.

“You start reffing in the younger age groups and year after year those kids are coming back,” Sargeant said. “And pretty soon they’re not six and seven anymore, they’re now 17 and 18.”

Debbie’s work with the SASG can be seen on the fields the soccer teams play on. Quite literally, actually. She was part of a volunteer group that spearheaded work on the Ken McDonald sports field fifteen years ago.

“It started with community-minded people having a vision. The town (of Taber) owned the property so they gave it to us and an organization developed and became a chartered organization and applied for grants. And what you see here, this is all volunteer (work) for the most part,” Sargeant said. “It was grant money, sponsorship money and donations. It was just a piece of bald prairie. It’s great to see it develop and maintained so well and to see it used.”

Debbie is one of more than 350 volunteers at the games this week and it’s people like her that make the event happen.

“Debbie is really special… She just continues to give and give and give. She’s sport chair and she’s also acting as a referee,” Town of Taber director of recreation Aline Holmen said. “I mean she’s been a participant too. It doesn’t matter what we ask her to do she’s always more than willing to step up. She’s one of those people, where thanks is never enough.”

But how long will southern Albertans get to see Debbie Sargeant running around the pitch?

“I’ll keep being involved as long as I physically can,” Sargaent said.

Volunteering has never felt like a chore to Debbie.

“It’s just something I really enjoy. It makes you feel involved and I still feel like I have an opportunity to contribute,” Sargaent said. “A lot of people still want to give back and be involved. It’s a lot of fun to give back and volunteer. You meet great people and learn a lot of skills.”

There are around 2,400 athletes in Taber this week for the Southern Alberta Summer Games. Families from all over the region are in the town to watch their kids, and while there, they might see a 62-year-old woman with a true passion for bettering her community and volunteering her time.