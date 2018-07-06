Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort files request to hire 61 foreign workers

President Donald Trump may have repeatedly urged U.S. businesses to “hire American,” but his own Mar-a-Lago resort doesn’t appear to be heeding his call.

The Florida luxury resort is requesting 61 temporary foreign worker visas as it looks to fill 21 cook and 40 server positions, according to U.S. Department of Labor records filed Thursday and Friday. Cooks and servers will be paid hourly wages of $13.31 and $12.68 respectively.

These so-called H-2B visas are only issued if employers can prove that there aren’t enough “able, willing, qualified and available” American workers to perform the jobs in question, and demonstrate that the arrival of foreign workers “will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed U.S. workers, according to the Department of Labor.

Trump’s so-called “Winter White House” previously filed requests for 70 H-2B visas in January. It’s unclear if they were approved.

In April 2017, Trump signed the “Buy American and Hire American Executive Order,” which sought to boost job opportunities for U.S. workers by “rigorously enforcing and administering our immigration laws.”

