Ex-B.C. reporter behind Trudeau groping allegation speaks out, says he apologized 1 day later

A former newspaper reporter confirms Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized to her the day after what she says was an inappropriate encounter at a B.C. music festival almost two decades ago.

Rose Knight also says she is the reporter that was referred to in an editorial 18 years ago in the Creston Valley Advance that said she was groped by Trudeau while covering the event.

She says in a statement that she did not take the matter any further at the time and doesn’t plan to do so now.

Knight says she has never had contact with Trudeau again.

Trudeau says he respects Knight’s decision but remembers the encounter with her differently.

He says he is confident he did not act inappropriately but that people can experience interactions differently.

Trudeau is to attend an event tomorrow with Calgary MP Kent Hehr who lost his cabinet post after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct with women.

The prime minister says the allegations levelled against him and those against the former minister of sport and disabilities are different.