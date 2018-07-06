Politics
July 6, 2018 5:41 pm
Updated: July 6, 2018 5:47 pm

PM Justin Trudeau, Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi make funding announcement in Calgary

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Amarjeet Sohi, federal minister of infrastructure and communities, are scheduled to make a funding announcement.

The so-called greatest outdoor show on Earth got underway in Calgary on Friday but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi may steal some of the limelight from the Calgary Stampede on Friday afternoon.

Trudeau and Sohi are expected to deliver a major funding announcement in Alberta’s largest city at 3:45 p.m. MT.

Details of the announcement were not released ahead of time.

More to come…

