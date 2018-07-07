Filipino community to heat up Winnipeg Blue Bombers game day

The hot weather isn’t the only heat coming to Investors Group Field this weekend.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are celebrating Filipino culture on Saturday and the community is bringing the heat, said Filipino Journal publisher Ron Cantiveros.

“We have awesome entertainment scheduled for the Bomber game,” said Cantiveros.

“We have Maria Aragon singing the Canadian national anthem for the pre-game event … and we have Hot Rod’s Filipino Grill bringing Filipino food.”

The food will be available at the Bombers’ tailgate party, which happens every home game at the Tailgate Plaza outside Gate 2. It opens at 5:30 p.m.

In addition, the Bombers will be selling limited-edition Filipino-inspired Bombers T-shirts, available only at the Bomber Store, said Cantiveros.

Stick around after the game, and you’ll witness a special unveiling, he added.

“It’s called the Philippine Super Flag,” said Cantiveros. “It’s a large 60 x 40 feet wide … and we open it up at street festivals in our community, but now we’re going to bring it to the post-game on-field party, if you want to call it, for a special photo op.”

The Bombers said multicultural nights will make more appearances.

“Our city has a large multicultural community and we want to encourage all cultural groups and communities to come to the stadium for a truly amazing game day experience,” said Wade Miller, Winnipeg Blue Bombers President. “We hope fans enjoy Filipino Cultural Night on Saturday, and look forward to hosting more this season.”

The Bombers play the B.C. Lions Saturday at IGF. Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m.