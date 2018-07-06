Early morning gunfire erupts in Burlington neighbourhood

Halton police say there’s no further risk to the public after reports of “shots fired” at about 4:30 a.m. on Friday in Burlington.

They were called to a high-rise on Ross Street near Olga Drive.

Several bullet casings were found in the lobby and there are reports a black SUV was seen leaving the area.

Investigators say they believe this was a targeted attack and they are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jared McLeod of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2385.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or through the web at haltoncrimestoppers.ca.