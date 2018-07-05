Canada
July 5, 2018

Two Halifax Fire Deputy Chiefs to retire by the end of this year

Global News

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency have confirmed to Global News that two of their deputy chiefs are retiring.

Global Halifax/ Alexa MacLean
Two Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Deputy Chiefs are planning to retire by the end of this year.

Brian Gray, deputy chief of operations and Phillip McNulty, deputy chief of performance and safety, will be retiring by the end of this business year, the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) confirmed to Global News on Thursday.

“We are grateful for their many years of outstanding service and for their active engagement in developing this framework for the future,” wrote Bruce DeBaie, a spokesperson for the HRM, in a statement. 

The municipality says it is now recruiting for the two positions.

The decision comes only two days after Jean Michael Blais, Halifax Regional Police Chief, announced his retirement.

