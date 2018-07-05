8th annual Granfondo Axel Merckx to roll through South Okanagan this weekend

Plan on driving in the South Okanagan this weekend? Be prepared for cyclists, and lots of them.

According to organizers, more than 2,200 cyclists will be rolling through the region on Sunday for the eighth annual Prospera Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan. As in past years, the year’s event has attracted riders from all over, with cyclists reportedly coming from Australia, Denmark, Italy, the Cayman Islands and Japan.

“We’re excited to deliver one of North America’s best cycling events to Penticton and the South Okanagan for an eighth straight year,” said event namesake and former Belgian national cycling champion Axel Merckx, who now resides in the Okanagan. “We are also extremely grateful for amazing volunteers, the City of Penticton and its residents, and our title sponsor, Prospera Credit Union, for their amazing support.”

Cyclists will depart from Lakeshore Drive on Penticton at 7 a.m., then eventually wind their way to Okanagan Falls, Oliver and Kaleden.

More than three quarters of this year’s registered riders are from B.C., while 33 per cent of this year’s registrants are women. Riders range in age from 13 to 90.

The ride will benefit the Axel Merckx Youth Development Foundation and Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

Also taking part in the ride will be Trevor Linden, president of hockey operations for the Vancouver Canucks; 2012 Giro D’Italia champion Ryder Hesjedal; and Jonny Brown, recently crowned as the U.S. road race champion. Brown also took part in last year’s Granfondo.

For more about the Prospera Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan, click here.