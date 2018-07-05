Hundreds of gymnasts leap into Lethbridge for Canadian trampoline championships

Some of Canada’s top gymnasts are bouncing with excitement as Lethbridge gets ready to host the national championships.

Hundreds will hope to land on the podium at the ENMAX Centre this weekend in individual and synchronized trampoline, tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

Out of all the competitors, only one calls Lethbridge home – Kariya Lepko.

The 16-year-old is making her first appearance on the national stage after competing several times at the provincial level.

“It’s nice that it’s in my hometown so that family can come and watch,” she said. “It’s nice to not have to travel a long way and have jet lag.”

Gymnasts are warming up for the Canadian Trampoline Championships. Hosted at the @enmaxcentre this week with medals being handed out on Sunday. 2-time gold medalist @RosieMacLennan is among the competitors #yql #lethbridge pic.twitter.com/oNyp8Azuq2 — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) July 5, 2018

The Immanuel Christian student said she was starting to feel a little bit nervous now that the Canadian championships in trampoline gymnastics are underway.

Her club coach, Victoria Bedard, said it’s been a pleasure to see her grow into the competitor she is today.

“Especially because I used to actually train with her. So it’s cool seeing her from when she was super young when I was training with her to now being her coach and her going off to nationals,” Bedard said.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Rosie MacLennan is one of the gymnasts competing in Lethbridge over the weekend.

“No matter what level of competition it is, you’re always focusing on the same thing. You’re focusing on your routines and your skills and really just trying to do the best routines that you can,” she said.

Lepko said it is an honour being in the same competition as MacLennan and that she was looking forward to seeing her routine.