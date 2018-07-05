Cut cable disrupts phone, internet service in Drayton Valley, Brazeau County

A cut cable line has affected some telephone and internet services south of Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.

Alberta Emergency Alert issued an advisory at around 12:30 p.m., saying an incident involving a cut cable has partially affected telephone services in Drayton Valley.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the alert was expanded to Brazeau County, including the village of Breton and surrounding hamlets.

Services affected are standard telephone lines and DSL-based internet. Cell service remains fully operational, the alert said.

The town of Drayton Valley said it appears the fibre cable was cut by construction work near Leduc. “This has affected some, but not all services into Drayton Valley, Breton, Lodgepole, Camrose, and other communities,” the town posted on Facebook.

At first, it was believed access to 911 was cut off, however, Drayton Valley said it verified that was not the case and anyone with service could still access the emergency line.

Shaw Cable also said some customers in the Drayton Valley area may be experiencing disruption to internet, television and home phone services. As of 1:50 p.m., crews were on site working to restore service.

There was no timeline on when the services would be restored.