Donald Trump ‘incapable of reading a book, much less writing one,’ says ‘The Art of the Deal’ co-author

The man who co-authored U.S. President Donald Trump’s 1987 bestselling book The Art of The Deal has slammed the president and his ability to write books.

On Tuesday, Trump took aim at the media who “pour” over his tweets, spelling mistakes and all.

“After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized!” Trump tweeted.

Trump corrected the tweet after misspelling "pore."



Trump’s ghostwriter who co-authored The Art of the Deal to aim at Trump’s creative writing skills.

“Trump’s tweet that he has ‘written’ bestselling books is one more deceit & delusion. He is incapable of reading a book, much less writing one,” Tony Schwartz tweeted.

The president has denied claims that he didn’t write his published novels.

Schwartz told U.K.’s The Independent that he suspects Trump hasn’t written a single word in the slew of books published under the president’s name.

“Trump didn’t write a word of The Art of the Deal and I doubt he wrote a word of any of the other books that carry his name as an author,” Schwartz said. “He doesn’t read books and he doesn’t write them.”

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling chimed in on Trump’s claim of writing prowess.

“Written’ and his ghost writer’s talked to the press. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha,” she tweeted.

'written' and his ghost writer's talked to the press

Tim O’Brien, a biographer who has covered Trump in the past, also noted the president’s use of ghostwriters.

“Another one of those tweets that sure seem staff-written. Regardless: President Trump didn’t write any of his books. Ghostwriters on all of them” he tweeted.