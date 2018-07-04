Bombardier inspecting ION LRVs to see if there are similar flaws to Toronto vehicles

The light rail vehicles which will be part of the ION transit system are currently under investigation to see if there are defects similar to the ones found on TTC streetcars, according to a statement from Waterloo Region.

On Tuesday, the TTC announced that 67 of the 89 streetcars which had been produced by Bombardier needed to be send back for preventative repairs of “inferior frame welds.”

The TTC was made aware of the issue in the fall of 2017 and a plan was developed which would see the streetcars repaired in small batches over the next few years.

In the statement, the region said it was aware of the impending repairs to the TTC streetcars.

“The Region of Waterloo is aware that some of the TTC’s streetcars require corrective work,” the statement read. “At this point, Bombardier is examining the Region’s light rail vehicles to determine if a similar issue is present on our vehicles.”

The region ordered 14 cars from Bombardier in 2013. The vehicles were to originally arrive by the end of 2016, with service scheduled to begin in fall of 2017. Delays have pushed back the start date until December 2018.

“We remain focused on ensuring that service will begin in December 2018, and on providing a quality and safe service to our passengers in Waterloo Region,” the statement noted.

The first stage of the Ontario region’s transit plans include a 19 km route between Conestoga Mall in Waterloo and Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener, with a rapid bus system to Cambridge.

