Rick Zamperin: It’s time the Tiger-Cats put their stamp on the CFL

Week 4 of the Canadian Football League season kicks off Thursday night in Regina and it is a contest the Hamilton Tiger-Cats should win.

The Ticats have played heads and tails better than the Roughriders through the first three weeks of the season. Sorry Riders fans, that’s a fact.

READ MORE: Tiger-Cats aim for elusive 3rd straight win as they face Roughriders

Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli is coming off back-to-back weeks in which he’s been named a CFL top performer and was the league’s top player for the month of June.

The Cats’ defence is playing really well and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and the special teams unit has more than held its end of the bargain.

But as we’ve seen time and time again, the team that should win doesn’t always. Underdogs and upsets are what make sports fun to watch.

After beating Winnipeg and Edmonton in the last two weeks, the Ticats have a chance to do something they haven’t done since 2015. That’s winning three games in a row.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Is Ticats’ Jeremiah Masoli an elite QB?

Winning at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, no matter how well or poor the Roughriders are playing, is never easy. But these are the games the Tiger-Cats — if they have any thoughts of winning the East — have to win.

If you disagree, you’ll be happy with another 10-8, 9-9 or 8-10 record at the end of the season. Frankly, I’m expecting more out of this bunch and it’s about time they put their stamp on the CFL.