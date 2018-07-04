Body of missing boater recovered from Pigeon Lake near Bobcaygeon

OPP divers have recovered the body of a man who went missing on Pigeon Lake on Monday evening.

The body of Todd Simpson, 40, of Clarington, was discovered around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday and brought to shore around 7 p.m. A coroner also attended the scene.

Peterborough County OPP say the man was swimming near his houseboat with friends. But around 6 p.m. he tried to help a swimmer who was struggling in the water.

She managed to make it back to the boat, however, OPP say the man failed to do so.

An extensive search was launched which included a helicopter unit on Monday.

The OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit was deployed on Tuesday morning.