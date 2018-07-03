Kamloops man dies in collision near Tulameen

A fatal motor vehicle accident near Tulameen, B.C., claimed the life of a Kamloops man during the weekend.

According to police, the 26-year-old man died in a dirt bike collision on Saturday, June 30, though it’s believed the collision was a head-on with a pick-up truck.

RCMP said the accident took place at approximately 5 p.m. on Coalmont Road, a few kilometres northwest of Princeton. According to police, witnesses at the scene said the bike was travelling at a high rate of speed and could not manage a corner in the road.