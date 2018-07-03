Canada
July 3, 2018 5:32 pm
Updated: July 3, 2018 5:38 pm

Kamloops man dies in collision near Tulameen

By Online Journalist  Global News

A 26-year-old Kamloops man riding his dirt bike died on Saturday near Tulameen, B.C.

Global News Files
A A

A fatal motor vehicle accident near Tulameen, B.C., claimed the life of a Kamloops man during the weekend.

According to police, the 26-year-old man died in a dirt bike collision on Saturday, June 30, though it’s believed the collision was a head-on with a pick-up truck.

RCMP said the accident took place at approximately 5 p.m. on Coalmont Road, a few kilometres northwest of Princeton. According to police, witnesses at the scene said the bike was travelling at a high rate of speed and could not manage a corner in the road.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fatal
Fatal Collision
Fatal MVA
Kamloops
motor vehicle accident
Okanagan
Princeton
Tulameen

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News