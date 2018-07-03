Resident held at knifepoint in Guelph home invasion: police

Guelph police say they are investigating a home invasion in the city’s Ward neighbourhood that happened on Monday night.

Officers were called to a home on Alice Street at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a home invasion that happened about an hour prior.

Police allege two suspects wearing masks entered the home and held the resident at knifepoint in an upstairs bedroom as they stole items.

The victim was then reportedly choked by one of the suspects before they left.

A suspect description wasn’t provided by police and it’s not known if the victim was seriously hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7419. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.