Funeral held for five-year old Calgary boy who fell into retaining pond

Family and friends mourned the loss of a five-year-old boy who died after falling into a northeast Calgary pond at a funeral held Tuesday.

Rahee Uddin went missing around 4 p.m. Friday and was pulled from a retention pond in the community of Saddle Ridge just after 5 p.m.

He was rushed to hospital in critical life-threatening condition but died on Saturday.

Raheel had autism spectrum disorder and was non-verbal. He would have been six in August.

READ MORE: 10-year-old Calgary boy on raft rescued by police from Bow River

A funeral was held at the Akram Jomaa Mosque where family and friends remembered the boy they described as loving and loyal to family.

Raheel’s father is asking for some sort of barrier to be put in place around similar ponds that can be found throughout the city.

The family hopes to prevent the same tragedy from happening to any other Calgary family.

Ward 5 Councillor George Chahal attended the funeral and said the tragedy has sparked a conversation around safety.

“We’re currently talking to parks and water services to see, in this location, what could have been done and also looking at other storm water retention ponds.”

The city said in a statement Tuesday it will revisit the level of protection surrounding the 215 retention ponds across the city.