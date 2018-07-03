Crime
July 3, 2018 11:45 am

Woman pulls shotgun from car, fires and injures pedestrian, cyclist in Toronto: police

By Web Producer  Global News

Toronto police have filed 10 charges against a woman in connection with the incident.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after a pedestrian and cyclist were both shot in Toronto last week.

Toronto police said the incident happened around 1 a.m. on Friday, June 29, in the Moss Park area of the city at Shuter and George streets.

Police say the female suspect, who was driving a vehicle, got into a verbal altercation with a 21-year-old pedestrian.

Authorities said the woman exited her vehicle, removed a shotgun from the trunk and fired at the pedestrian.

Police said the victim and a 69-year-old cyclist riding in the area were both shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators managed to identify the suspect as Cassandra Beckett-Benjamin of Toronto.

She was arrested on Saturday and charged with 10 criminal offences including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of an unauthorized firearm and possession of an unauthorized firearm in a motor vehicle.

Police said they also seized a quantity of drugs, a large sum of money and drug paraphernalia.

The accused made a court appearance on Sunday.

