Woman drives Tesla into Kitchener Shoppers Drug Mart causing structural damage

July 3, 2018 10:33 am

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

The Shoppers Drug Mart store on Fairway Road South was damaged on Saturday.

The Shoppers Drug Mart on Fairway Road South in Kitchener suffered structural damage on Saturday after an elderly woman drove her car into the building.

Waterloo police say the 67-year-old woman accidentally accelerated her 2017 Tesla and rammed the building.

The starting price for a Tesla electric vehicle is over $100,000.

The incident left one employee injured while causing significant structural damage to the store, according to police.

The investigation is continuing.

