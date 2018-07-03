Woman drives Tesla into Kitchener Shoppers Drug Mart causing structural damage
A A
The Shoppers Drug Mart on Fairway Road South in Kitchener suffered structural damage on Saturday after an elderly woman drove her car into the building.
Waterloo police say the 67-year-old woman accidentally accelerated her 2017 Tesla and rammed the building.
READ MORE: Man, 86, drives car through Ottawa Shoppers Drug Mart
The starting price for a Tesla electric vehicle is over $100,000.
The incident left one employee injured while causing significant structural damage to the store, according to police.
The investigation is continuing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.