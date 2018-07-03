Woman drives Tesla into Kitchener Shoppers Drug Mart causing structural damage

The Shoppers Drug Mart on Fairway Road South in Kitchener suffered structural damage on Saturday after an elderly woman drove her car into the building.

Waterloo police say the 67-year-old woman accidentally accelerated her 2017 Tesla and rammed the building.

The starting price for a Tesla electric vehicle is over $100,000.

The incident left one employee injured while causing significant structural damage to the store, according to police.

The investigation is continuing.