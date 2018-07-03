Paul McCartney to perform in Winnipeg

Winnipeggers will get the chance to come together this fall to enjoy a legendary musician.

Paul McCartney will perform at Bell MTS Place as part of his Freshen Up tour on September 28.

The former Beatle will release a new album called Egypt Station on September 7.

McCartney last performed in Winnipeg in 2013.

Presale tickets will be available on July 10, while tickets go on sale to the public July 13.